New Head At Lebanon VA Center

PITTSBURGH – The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the appointment of Jeffrey Beiler, II as the new director of the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Beiler had been the interim director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Delaware since Jan. 31. Prior to that role, he served as the director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center. Lebanon’s previous director, Robert Callahan, retired earlier this year. More than 2,000 employees serve nearly 50,000 veterans every year at the Lebanon facility across a nine-county area in south-central PA.