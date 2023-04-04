New Grants Available To Support Disability Inclusive Curriculum In Schools

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education announced the creation of a Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program to instruct K-12 students on the political, economic, and social contributions of individuals with disabilities. Under the program, schools can apply for up to $30,000 in grant funding to implement disability inclusive curriculum. The Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program, added to the PA Public School Code last summer, is intended to promote topics and subject matter for instruction to all students, will help learners understand that disability is a natural part of the human condition, and will emphasize the critical contributions of individuals with disabilities. Applications are being accepted from public school entities and non-public schools interested in developing or expanding focused efforts and experiences to engage in the pilot program. Applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023. Schools can implement the new curriculum beginning in the 2023-24 school year.