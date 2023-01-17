New Gov./Lt. Gov. For The Keystone State

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s 48th governor, Josh Shapiro was sworn into office at today’s inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, with lawmakers, members of Congress, and others looking on. The Democrat takes the reins of a sprawling state government that employs roughly 80,000 employees and handles more than $100 billion a year in state and federal money with billions in reserve and a stronger-than-usual economy. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered the oath while Shapiro, who is Jewish, placed his hand on a stack of three copies of the Hebrew Bible. One was a family Bible; the second was from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a gunman killed 11 worshipers in 2018; and the third was carried by Herman Hershman of Philadelphia on D-Day in 1944. Taking the oath separately in the state Senate chamber was Austin Davis, a former state lawmaker who became PA’s first black lieutenant governor. The inauguration culminates in a sold-out bash at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Lancaster County.