New Gold Star Families Memorial For PA Capitol

HARRISBURG – An initiative to create a new memorial on the PA Capitol grounds took a significant step forward when legislation authorizing the monument passed the state Senate. House Bill 71 would create a memorial for Gold Star families, who are the ones left behind when a service member dies. The memorial would be erected by the Woody Williams Foundation and MI Charitable Foundation at no cost to taxpayers. The Senate passed the bill on a 48-0 vote and sent the measure to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk to be signed into law. If signed into law, the monument, formed with four granite slabs, would be placed east of the Irvis Office Building and north of Walnut Street.