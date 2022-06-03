New Gettysburg Museum Gets Visit From Gov. Wolf

GETTYSBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf toured a construction site for the future home of a new, state-of-the-art museum to preserve historic Gettysburg events and artifacts that have shaped American history. Wolf said, “The events of Gettysburg’s history – from the battle to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address – are some of the most formative events of our nation’s history.” The Adams County Historical Society was awarded $2.8 million through the PA Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program to support the museum and specifically to develop a climate controlled environment for an extensive collection of priceless artifacts. The Beyond the Battle Museum will be 29,000 square feet and it’s exhibits will include a vast array of historic artifacts, interactive galleries, an education center, reading room, and historic archive. PA Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, provide opportunities for job creation and employment training, and community revitalization across the state.