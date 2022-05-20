New Garden At The Former Bishop McDevitt

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf visited the new GIANT Bleacher Garden at the former Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, which is now being transformed by Empower at The Bridge Foundation into a community resource. In April, the governor awarded $4 million for renovations for creation of a new center with a variety of commercial use areas, indoor and outdoor urban agriculture, sustainable housing, education centers, co-working spaces, and more. While improving local food security and creating affordable housing, the project will also create paying jobs and training and workforce opportunities. The project anticipates the creation of 225 jobs. The GIANT Bleacher Garden creates a high-yielding foodscape, projected to yield enough fresh, local produce to supply 120 families with 50 pounds of vegetables over the course of the growing season. The garden is a partnership between The GIANT Company, The Bridge Foundation, and Harrisburg City F.A.R.M.