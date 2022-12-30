New Funding Awarded To Support PA’s Manufacturing Industry Training

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf announced $400,000 in funding for Rhoads Industries to bolster a program that brings awareness to careers and opportunities within the state’s manufacturing industry and supports companies in identifying and training a skilled workforce through targeted programs and service. Rhoads Industries was awarded through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-career (MTTC) program to enhance their regional workforce development program in southeastern Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 87 projects and invested more than $18.4 million through the MTTC program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. For more information visit DCED.pa.gov.