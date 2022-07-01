New Fiscal Year Starts Without Approved PA Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – State budget negotiations continue in Harrisburg as PA’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place. The Wolf Administration and top Republican lawmakers planned to work through the deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being kept secret. Without a new budget signed into law by today, the state will lose the authority to make some payments. Negotiations in closed-door talks revolve around a substantial amount of new aid for public schools and various concessions by Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf to Republican lawmakers who control the Legislature.