New Fire Chief Named For Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace has named Todd Hutchinson as the permanent, new Fire Chief of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire. After serving as the Interim Chief since January, Hutchinson will take the helm beginning May 2. Throughout his career, Hutchinson has served as a company officer, chief fire officer, incident commander, and hazardous materials team leader. He has also served in a variety of fire and emergency services positions including operations and administrative management. Prior to his appointment as Interim Chief, he was responsible for all day-to-day operations of A Platoon as the shift commander. Hutchinson says he’s excited to lead such a talented and diverse group of individuals. As the Interim Fire Chief, he’s been developing a strategic plan with purpose that will focus on meeting the needs of the community and their personnel. A resolution approving the appointment of Hutchinson will go before Lancaster City Council on April 26.