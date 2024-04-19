New Expulsion Rules After Remote Voting By Lawmaker Facing Warrant

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA House Democrats are proposing a process to determine if state representatives are “incapacitated” and to sanction or expel them. The rule change was proposed by Democrat floor leader Rep. Matt Bradford. It’s being made in response to Democrat Rep. Kevin Boyle of Philadelphia having voted remotely this week while being sought on charges he violated a restraining order. Boyle’s status carries significant implications for the power balance in the 203-member House, which currently has a 102 -100 Democrat majority with one vacancy.