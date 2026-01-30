New Enhancements For PSP Vehicles

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police unveiled enhancements to their patrol vehicles that significantly improve visibility during traffic stops and emergency responses, enhancing safety for both troopers and the public.The upgrades include a distinctive V-shaped light bar that provides full 360-degree illumination, increasing visibility compared to traditional linear bars. The system features GPS-based vehicle-to-vehicle communication that automatically synchronizes flash patterns and voice commands among nearby patrol units, improving coordination and safety at emergency scenes. The light bar functions as an auxiliary brake light during hard braking, an arrow board for traffic control, and a floodlight for use in dark, hazardous environments. Patrol vehicles are also equipped with a new 400-watt siren system that includes four speakers and a low-frequency Rumbler device. As a result, the emergency warning time for motorists to detect and respond to an approaching emergency vehicle has increased. PSP is one of two law enforcement agencies in the U.S. with the advanced sound capability.