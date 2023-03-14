New Contract For Area Caterpillar Workers

IRVING, TX(AP) – Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company. Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal that covers 7,000 employees in York, PA and Central Illinois. The new contract is effective immediately. Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027, and 2028. They’ll also get 4% lump-sum payments in March of next year and in 2026. The company also agreed not to close any factories for the life of the agreement.