New Construction Underway At The Gap

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP – Initial construction has began on a new 21,170-square-foot multi-purpose facility at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County.The $11.4-million facility will be located along Service Road in Area 4 and will be used primarily for soldier readiness processing and units training. The facility will include a large auditorium with a stage and folding wall partition to divide it into two equal sized spaces and 10 office/classroom spaces, two of which will have operable wall partitions. Lt. Col. Adam Love, director of Fort Indiantown Gap’s Department of Public Works, said the new facility will support our Soldiers, Airmen and their families and prepare them for future deployments and missions. The land on which the facility is being constructed had been unused for several years. It was once the location of the post swimming pool, which closed in 2019. Construction is scheduled to be completed on the new facility in February 2027.