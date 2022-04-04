New Congressional Map Approved In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has approved a new congressional map with more compact districts, after a judge struck down a previous map 10 days ago for being a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.” The Republican governor, who has long pushed for redistricting reform, described the new map today as a “huge improvement” over the one approved over Hogan’s veto in December by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. With Maryland’s primary set for July, leaders in the legislature said voters, candidates, and election officials need to have certainty about the congressional district boundaries.