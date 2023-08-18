New CDL Skills Test Addresses PA School Bus Driver Shortage

HARRISBURG –With a need for more school bus drivers in the Keystone State, PA Senate Transportation Committee Chairman, Cambria County Sen. Wayne Langerholc released a statement following the announcement that a modernized commercial driver’s license skills test for a school bus endorsement will be implemented August 28 at all PennDOT driver license centers that offer CDL skills tests and at all third party CDL driving skill testers. Langerholc said he sponsored legislation in 2021 calling for action to help address the school bus driver shortage across the state. PennDOT announced several improvements to the school bus driver exam, including an updated driver’s manual, which focuses on key skills needed to safely operate a school bus. The measures will streamline the school bus endorsement process and hopefully attract new school bus drivers.