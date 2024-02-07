New Budget Proposal Presented For PA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro’s second budget proposes significant increases to education, public transportation, and economic development. Shapiro called for legalizing recreational marijuana, while also leaning heavily on PA surplus funds. The Democrat unveiled his budget for the upcoming fiscal year in front of a joint session of the House and Senate. Shapiro is calling on lawmakers to enact his projected $48.3 billion budget to inject more cash into underfunded public schools and attract major industrial and high-tech projects to invigorate a slow-growing economy. He called for increasing the minimum wage to $15 and seeks to boost funding to help State Police maintain and update its fleet. Find out more about Gov. Shapiro’s budget proposal by clicking on the picture below.