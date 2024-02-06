New Budget For PA Coming From Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his second budget proposal to state lawmakers in Harrisburg. The Democrat has released few details of his spending plan for the 2024-25 fiscal year which begins July 1st. He’s expected to return with bigger proposals for higher education institutions, underfunded public schools, and economic development. He will almost certainly propose an operating budget that goes above this year’s $45 billion. PA is still running deficits again, using $1 billion in surplus cash to prop up this year’s spending. Shapiro will deliver his budget address to a joint session of the House and Senate beginning in about a half hour. The Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-controlled House will begin budget hearings in two weeks.