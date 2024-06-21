New Budget Approved For Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers have approved a $6.13 billion general fund budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. That’s an increase of more than 9% from this year’s operating budget. House and Senate lawmakers also approved a separate “supplemental budget” bill of more than $168.3 million, using one-time appropriations. The operating budget is about $54 million higher than what Democrat Gov. John Carney recommended in January. The supplemental spending bill is $76 million higher than what Carney proposed. Approval of the budget continues a pattern of Delaware lawmakers signing off on spending increases that have approached 10% annually.