New Barrier For The Governor’s Residence

HARRISBURG (AP) – A barrier described as an “anti-climb fence” to bolster security is in the works for the Governor’s official residence in Harrisburg. State Police Commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris mentioned the new fence in a letter to state legislative leaders on Tuesday. He told lawmakers he does not intend to provide them with a security review conducted by consultant Jeffrey Miller, who led the State Police about two decades ago. Paris said Miller’s findings and his agency’s own investigation have changed procedures, including “more frequent security assessments,” the establishment of a uniformed division to oversee security at the residence, and the installation of a no-climb fence.