New App Helps Homeless Find Needed Services

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education announced the creation of “Finding Your Way in PA”, a PA-based mobile and desktop app developed by the Center for Schools and Communities to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with local services and resources. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says through this innovative new resource, Pennsylvanians can access free help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on a mobile phone or a computer. Users without access to these devices are encouraged to visit their local library or community center for help and support. While using the app, users can search for helpful supports and request assistance with services and resources in their current location, local communities, and throughout PA. The app is available on three platforms: Web, Google Play Store & Apple App Store. It features a simple design with List and Map View to find & connect to services easily, features a Chatbot that helps users find services, and lists various national crisis hotlines that can provide users with emotional support. PA’s network of eight regional offices ensures that the educational needs of students experiencing homelessness are met.