New Addition For PA’s Lt. Governor

HARRISBURG – PA Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and his wife Blayre are celebrating a new addition to their family. The two announced the birth of their daughter, Harper, on Sunday. In a tweet, the Lt. Gov. expressed gratefulness for the doctors, nurses, and doula for their care over the past nine months and during the delivery. The couple be spending the next few weeks caring for and bonding with their new daughter. Davis added that they thank the good people of PA for their love and support.