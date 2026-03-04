New Accommodating Restroom At The PA Capitol

HARRISBURG – Persons with intellectual or physical disabilities visiting the State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg now have access to an accommodating restroom in the building’s East Wing. Accessibility advocates initiated the project with some state lawmakers. The new restroom is located near 2 East Wing and the Capitol Media Center on the ground floor of the building and includes a lift track system and hoist; an adult-rated changing table with adjustable height; an easy-raise, assisted-lift toilet seat; and a height adjustable sink. Arc of PA CEO, Sherri Landis said the new restroom is more than just the equipment inside it – it is freedom. Freedom for a family to visit the Capitol and not have to worry about where their loved one might have to be changed or use a facility. It’s dignity that someone can come into this building just like everybody else, and use a restroom, and no one’s going to think anything of it.