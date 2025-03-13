Net Neutrality Bill Proposed For PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation to protect net neutrality in PA is being introduced by Lancaster County Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Philadelphia County Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler. Net neutrality is the rule that all internet service providers cannot block, slow down, or speed up content delivery based on the content, user or device. With only a handful of companies providing these services, the rule is necessary to ensure fair practices. According to Smith-Wade-El, federal protections protecting net neutrality were removed on January 2, 2025, when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit issued a decision striking down the FCC’s net neutrality rule that required all Internet service providers to treat all consumers equally. Smith-Wade-El said the tech oligarchy is trying to drive up internet costs, making a “fair and fast” internet available only to the rich. His legislation would fight back against their monopoly. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the measure.