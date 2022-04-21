NCAA Approves Merger Of PA College Teams

HARRISBURG (AP) – College sports’ governing body is giving its permission for six state-owned universities in PA to continue to compete as separate entities despite merging into two umbrella institutions. The State System of Higher Education announced the decision which pertains to sports in Division II at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities. The NCAA has yet to rule on a small number of Division I teams the schools also field. California, Clarion, and Edinboro merged last year into Pennsylvania Western University or PennWest. The others are now Commonwealth University. The mergers are part of a system-wide effort to address falling enrollment and financial problems.