Natural Gas Impact Fees Near $280 Million

HARRISBURG – In addition to supporting the state’s energy needs and providing good-paying careers, Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry contributed nearly $280 million in impact fees in 2022. This is an increase of about $44 million, or 19%, over the prior year. Under Act 13 of 2012, impact fees are collected from natural gas drilling companies with 60% returned to counties and municipalities affected by drilling. The rest of the money goes into a Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund, a portion of which is provided to counties. The remaining funds are used by the state for emergency response planning, training and other activities; water, storm water, and sewer system construction and repair; infrastructure maintenance and repair; as well as statewide environmental initiatives.