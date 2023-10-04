Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Today

WASHINGTON, DC – The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will be conducting a planned test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System today. The test will reach millions of mobile phones across the country via Wireless Emergency Alerts, radio and television via the Emergency Alert System, and other communication pathways. The test will take place at approximately 2:20 p.m. The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. In case today’s test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.