National Work Zone Awareness Week Underway

HARRISBURG – PennDOT, the PA Turnpike Commission, PA State Police, and Associated Pennsylvania Constructors gathered at Soldier’s Grove to honor roadway workers and urge motorists to slow down and be alert in work zones as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week. The week, which runs now through April 19, is designated to highlight the critical importance of safe driving through work zones. This year’s theme is “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.” With the start of another road construction season, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said this means improved roads and bridges, but it can also mean hazards for road workers. Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 90 workers in the line of duty. The PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1940. The PennDOT and PA Turnpike worker memorials were on display during the event to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives while improving and maintaining Pennsylvania’s infrastructure.