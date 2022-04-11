National Work Zone Awareness Week In PA

HARRISBURG – This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and PA State Police are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention in work zones. The Director of the PA State Police Bureau of Patrol, Major Robert Krol said according to preliminary PennDOT data, in 2021, there were 1,617 work zone crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities. Motorists caught by police driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically lose their license for 15 days and can face doubled fines.