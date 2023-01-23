National School Choice Week Underway

HARRISBURG – National School Choice Week is underway this week in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. Schools and families are planning more than 107 celebrations to raise awareness about traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and homeschooling options for parents seeking to educate their children. From now through January 28th, events include school fairs, open houses, and information sessions, all of which are designed to support families as they discover their school choice options this week. You can find out more about School Choice Week and educational options for families in the Keystone State by clicking on the banner below.

