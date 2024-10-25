National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day On Saturday

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative tomorrow. The goal is fighting prescription drug misuse by creating convenient ways of disposing medications that could otherwise be at risk of misuse. PA Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs Deputy Secretary, Kelly Primus says over the years, they’ve collected a large amount of expired or unused medications. Since the inception of PA’s drug take-back program, nearly 1.5 million pounds of prescription medication have been destroyed across 67 PA counties. Drug take-back boxes are safe, free of charge, easy to use, and conveniently located. You can find a drug take-back location near you by clicking on the banner.

