National Political Themes Will Lead Off The Campaign For Pennsylvania’s Next Attorney General

HARRISBURG (AP) — National political themes will lead off the campaign for Pennsylvania’s next attorney general. It’s an office that played a major role in fighting lawsuits designed to keep Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. The nominees will carry forward messages they honed in their primary campaigns. Democrat Eugene DePasquale, the former state auditor general, says his top priorities reflect those of his primary voters: protecting elections and abortion rights. Republican Dave Sunday, the district attorney of York County, says the fentanyl crisis is his top issue along with the national GOP talking point: “every state is a border state.”