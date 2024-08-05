National Night Out Tomorrow

LANCASTER – Many communities around our area and across the nation will participate tomorrow evening in National Night Out – an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and much more. In our area, Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Carlisle, and Coatesville are some communities participating. You can find out more about National Night Out by clicking on the banner below.