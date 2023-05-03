National Day Of Prayer Tomorrow

LANCASTER – The National Day of Prayer takes place tomorrow. This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently In Righteousness and Avail Much.” It’s based on James 5:16B: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” The National Day of Prayer was established as an annual event in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. Lancaster County will host prayer events throughout the day culminating with a prayer event at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Church at 1051 Landis Valley Road. You can get information about the Lancaster County prayer events at the website:lancasterndp.com. Other prayer events around the region can be found at the website nationaldayofprayer.org.