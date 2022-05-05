National Day Of Prayer Today

LANCASTER – People, locally and across the nation, are taking time to pause and pray on this National Day of Prayer. The 2022 theme is “Exalt The Lord Who Has Established Us.” based on Colossians 2:6-7. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the designation of the first Thursday in May as the annual observance for the National Day of Prayer. Numerous prayer events are planned around our region. You can go to nationaldayofprayer.org to find a listing. For events in Lancaster County, go to lancasterndp.com. WDAC will be airing the Lancaster County National Day of Prayer Event live from Lancaster Bible College beginning at 6:30 this evening.

