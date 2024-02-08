Murder Charges Filed Against Missing Lancaster County Husband

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved charges of first and second degree murder, strangulation, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault against 48-year-old Matthew Harrison, who remains wanted in the death of his wife, 49-year-old Jami Harrison. On Feb. 5, police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Mount Hope Road in Penn Township after a 911 call from an 11-year-old juvenile who found Jami deceased. An autopsy ruled the death as homicide by strangulation. The suspect had been staying at a Manheim hotel, which he had checked out of on Monday afternoon. Harrison is a light-skinned black male, five foot seven, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes. Harrison is believed to be driving a black, 2017 K1500, four-door, Chevy Silverado pick-up bearing PA registration: ZND7298. Harrison is believed to have ties to areas in both Lancaster and York Counties and is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees Harrison or his vehicle should call 911 immediately or Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.