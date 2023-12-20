Murder Charges Dismissed In 1998 Case

YORK (AP) – A former PA death row inmate who spent over two decades locked up has been released from prison following the dismissal of murder charges in two 1998 killings that he blamed on his brother, who died in prison. Noel Montalvo was freed after York County prosecutors dismissed the charges. He was greeted by friends and supporters and said he was looking forward to going home. He and his brother were convicted of killing two women in 1998, but prosecutors say the evidence now only points to his brother, Milton. York County District Attorney David Sunday said that the case against Milton Montalvo included DNA evidence, but the case against Noel Montalvo lacked such evidence.