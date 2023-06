Mumin Approved As PA Education Secretary

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate has confirmed Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nomination of Dr. Khalid Mumin as state Education Secretary. Mumin brings more than 25 years of experience to his role as Education Secretary. He began as an English teacher in 1997 and went on to serve as Superintendent of Lower Merion and the Reading School Districts. He was named 2021 PA Superintendent of the Year by the PA Association of School Administrators.