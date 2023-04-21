Multiple Teens, With Guns, Arrested In Separate Incidents This Week

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Spring Garden Township Police have arrested three teenagers for illegally possessing firearms in two separate incidents this week. On Tuesday at 8:59 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated in the 1000 block of E. Boundary Ave. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver, 19 year old Kareem Williams, was found to be in possession of a loaded Springfield Armory XDS 9mm handgun and a small amount of marijuana. A passenger in the vehicle, 19 year old Zenen Fellove, was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 43X equipped with a Tactical Laser/Light combo and an extended magazine. Yesterday, at 7:33 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of York Suburban High School, 1800 Hollywood Drive. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver, a 17 year old juvenile, was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun. As a result, the teens were subsequently charged as follows: Kareem Williams – Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License and Possession of Marijuana. Zenen Fellove – Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License. And the juvenile – Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License , Possession of a Weapon on School Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor and Unlawful Activities.