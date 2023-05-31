Multiple Homicide Investigation In Lebanon

LEBANON – Three people have died and one is injured after a shooting in Lebanon. On May 30 around 10:05 p.m., police responded to North Cherry and Garrett Streets and found four people with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene. Another was transported to a Lebanon County hospital and died. A third was rushed to a Dauphin County hospital and died. The fourth was taken to a Dauphin County hospital where they are currently recovering. The names of the victims have not been released. The investigation remains active. Anyone with information should contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-6611.