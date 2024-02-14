Multiple Burglaries Reported In Leola Area

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County responded to multiple burglaries in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 13. The burglaries occurred in the first through 300 blocks of West Main Street in Leola. A video with the suspect was released by police and can be seen below. Authorities are requesting the assistance of the public for any information pertaining to the burglaries. Persons who may have witnessed anything suspicious between the hours of midnight and 3:30 a.m. or with video surveillance in the area and any activity observed during those times to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.