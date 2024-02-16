Multi-Alarm Blaze Destroys Lancaster County Grocery Store

LANCASTER COUNTY – A four alarm blaze has devastated Martin’s Country Market in the 1700 block of Main Street in Ephrata, Lancaster County. Units responded shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday and found thick smoke coming from the structure and fire from the roof. Fire departments from several counties were called to the scene. Lincoln Fire Company Public Information Officer, Randy Gockley said a store employee arrived to work and smelled smoke. The person then called 911. It was not long after that when fire alarms went off inside the building, which did not have a sprinkler system. The blaze was confined to the market. The appliance and furniture store next door did suffer smoke and water damage. The firewall between the two businesses did become unstable. A cause of the fire is under investigation by a State Police Marshal. Damage is extensive. There was one minor injury reported. The owners say they plan to rebuild and reopen and thanked the community for their concern, thoughts, and prayers.