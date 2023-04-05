Mount Joy Post Office Dedicated To WWII Veteran

MOUNT JOY – A dedication was held at the Mount Joy, Lancaster County, Post Office which has been named for area World War II veteran Harold Billow. Congressman Lloyd Smucker introduced the legislation that led to the dedication ceremony that was held with federal, state and local officials and members of Billow’s family. The longtime Mount Joy resident was drafted into the U.S. Army, shipped overseas, and landed on Omaha Beach. The story of Harold’s heroism during the last-ditch German offensive at the Battle of the Bulge is legendary. There was eight inches of snow on the ground and the temperature was 20 degrees. Harold was among 120 American soldiers captured by Nazi soldiers. Instead of transferring the soldiers to a POW camp, they were lined up and the Germans opened fire. Over 80 died, but Harold fell down and laid still. Eventually, he got up and ran under enemy fire until he encountered safety with the US 30th Armored Division. Billow passed away on May 17, 2022 and was the last known survivor of the Malmedy Massacre. A plaque was presented and will be displayed at the facility. The Harold Billow Post Office Building is at 1 E. Main Street in Mount Joy.