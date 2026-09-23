Motorcyclist Sought By Lancaster County Authorities

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are asking the public for help in identifying a motorcyclist who was involved in a traffic incident. The unknown suspect, who appears to have multiple tattoos on their forearms, was involved in the incident in the 300 block of Mount Sidney Road around 5:41 p.m. on Sept. 4. The suspect’s motorcycle appears to be dark gray with a green wind deflector or visor and possibly a Monster logo on the passenger side. A picture of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676 or through their Crimewatch page. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect could result in a reward through Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.