Motorcycle Thief Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster are searching for a motorcycle thief. On August 6th at 6:12 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the first block of E. King Street for the reported theft. The motorcycle was stolen by an unknown light skinned male suspect who fled with the motorcycle. Authorities obtained surveillance footage of the suspect on the motorcycle and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the thief. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call 717-735-3301. Information can be provided anonymously.