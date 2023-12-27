Motorcycle Crash In Lititz

LITITZ – A motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a crash that occurred in the 300 block of North Broad Street in Lititz, Lancaster County, yesterday. Around 1:47 p.m., officers found the rider of a motorcycle trapped underneath of a vehicle which had been traveling southbound on North Broad Street. A preliminary information indicates the crash involved three vehicles – two passenger cars and a motorcycle. The motorcycle had been traveling north on North Broad Street prior to striking the two passenger cars, both of which were traveling south. No other injuries were reported. A full investigation to confirm the cause of the crash and contributing factors is underway and outcomes are pending. Anyone with information related to the crash should contact the Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393 or you can email: Tips@LititzPD.org.