Motorcycle Accident Claims Life

LANCASTER – A crash in Lancaster County has claimed a life. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded July 3rd at 7:42 p.m. to Pennsy Road and Lancaster Pike in Providence Township. A deputy coroner pronounced 30-year-old Juan Ahorrio Martinez from East Hempfield dead at the scene. Ahorrio Martinez was the operator of the motorcycle involved in the single vehicle crash. He was transported to Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination.