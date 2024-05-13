Mother’s Day Convoy Helps With Wishes

LANCASTER COUNTY – Yesterday was the 35th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy in Lancaster County. The convoy pays tribute to their wish kids, their families, and the hundreds of truck drivers who have raised millions of dollars to grant wishes. The over 375 truck convoy began at the Manheim Auto Auction and traveled through the town of Mount Joy. Folks sat along the truck route to see and support the truckers and their wish kids. The organization hopes to raise $595,000 and so far have reached about 45% of their goal. Make-A-Wish supporters raise money to grant life-changing wishes for children dealing with critical illnesses.