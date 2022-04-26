Mother Pleads Guilty In Baby’s Death

LANCASTER – The first of two parents charged in the death of a four-month-old baby pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. 30-year-old Amy Manning of Ronks, Lancaster County, was sentenced to 7-14 years in prison following the plea. Co-defendant David Meadows’ case is still pending. On May 20, 2021, State Police responded to the Roadway Inn on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise for a report of a deceased baby. Both Manning and Meadows met police in the parking lot and identified themselves as the baby’s parents and caretakers and that they lived at the hotel with two other children. Police say while Manning got the other children ready for school and Meadows was playing video games, the baby was left unattended in the bathtub with the water running. The parents indicated that this was something they did despite being told previously of the dangers of such conduct. The baby was rushed to the hospital, but later died. The cause of death was due to drowning. Manning fled after the incident to Tennessee, where she was later arrested and extradited back to PA.