Mother Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, PA – On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Middletown Borough Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of East Main Street for an unresponsive infant. Upon police arrival a two-month-old child was observed receiving emergency medical care. The child was transported to a local medical facility where she was later pronounced dead. An investigation has determined the child’s mother left her child in the care of a babysitter while she went out drinking with a friend. When she returned home, she slept with the child in the same bed. When she awoke in the morning, she discovered her child unresponsive and called 911. Police allege the mother was intoxicated when she slept with her child which contributed to her death. Police have charged the child’s mother, 25 yr old Jenna Beachley from Middletown, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Endangering the Welfare of Children. Beachley was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.