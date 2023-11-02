Mother Charged With Child’s Death Waives Preliminary Hearing

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old by leaving the child unattended in a hot car and becoming unresponsive after using drugs waived her preliminary hearing before a judge. 32-year-old Emily Weaver of Columbia will face charges of third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of children, and involuntary manslaughter. On October 4th around 4:30 p.m., West Hempfield Township Police responded to Weaver’s home for a report of a deceased child in a vehicle. Witnesses responded to her home after learning she had not picked up her children from school and becoming concerned for her well being due to knowledge of previous drug addictions. The witnesses entered the home and found Weaver unresponsive in a bedroom before finding the child in a car seat in her vehicle outside. Weaver admitted to using methamphetamines in a subsequent interview with police.